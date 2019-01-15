Megan Mullally, Stephanie Hunt’s Nancy and Beth Duo Plot Spring Tour

Nancy and Beth, the quirky duo of Will & Grace star Megan Mullally and her musical partner Stephanie Hunt, will take their tough-to-describe, yet impossible-to-resist act on the road beginning next month. Bolstered by an eclectic, unpredictable songbook — ranging from classic country weepers such as George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today” to Gucci Mane’s raunchy “I Don’t Love Her,” and the bluesy “Please Mr. Jailer” — the pair’s live shows, which they’ve described as “punk vaudeville,” are a celebratory event.

Backed by a five-piece band, executed with the choreographed precision of a Bob Fosse routine and sprinkled with sly humor throughout, the “Nancy And Beth” show (they love to capitalize their conjunctions) gelled quickly after the pair’s first meeting in 2011. Their self-titled debut LP was released in 2017 and their sophomore album, recorded in Los Angeles and produced by Mullally, Bill Mims, Andrew Pressman and the late Dave Bianco, is due for release in 2020. Performing their rigorously rehearsed routines in a Technicolor array of matching outfits is something Mullally and Hunt take seriously, despite the humor that is in their DNA — and in their stage names.

“Stephanie Hunt (‘Lil Sneaky’) and I (‘Pussy Drama’) will be hitting the road on our Kawasaki motorbikes from mid-February through June of this 2019,” Mullally tells Rolling Stone. “Alighting in such far-flung locales as Lincoln Center, the Cafe Carlyle, Largo in Los Angeles, the Sydney Opera House, most of the rest of Australia, and many other U.S. cities of note — mainly the ones equipped with riot squads — the band will provoke thoughts, feelings and gentle actions such as hand claps and ‘whoos’ with only their voices, their dance moves, and a pair of peach track suits. No matter what your state of mind, please join the band for an improvement of it, and a carefully, even scientifically, calibrated jostling of your tender emotions. We love you.”

While their next album won’t be available until next year, new music can be heard in the audiobook version of Mullally and Nick Offerman’s New York Times bestseller, The Greatest Love Story Ever Told. Mullally will host the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday, January 27th, on TNT and TBS.

Nancy and Beth tour dates:

February 13 – New York, NY @ Lincoln Center American Songbook Series

April 19-20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo

May 3-4 – San Francisco, CA @ Feinstein’s at the Nikko

May 6-7 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery

May 9 – Bay Shore, NY @ YMCA Boulton Center

May 10 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

May 12 – Boston, MA @ City Winery Boston

May 14-18, 21-25 – New York, NY @ Café Carlyle

June 6 – Hobart, AUS @ Wrest Point

June 9-10 – Adelaide, AUS @ Adelaide Cabaret Festival

June 12-13 – Melbourne, AUS @ Melbourne Recital Centre

June 16 – Sydney, AUS @ Sydney Opera House

June 18 – Newcastle, AUS @ Lizotte’s

June 19 – Brisbane, AUS @ QPAC