Rolling Stone
‘Prayed for You’ Singer Matt Stell Details ‘Everywhere but On’ EP

Seven-track collection will be released May 24th and includes a collaboration with Jimmie Allen

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Matt Stell 'Prayed for You', New EP

Matt Stell will release his new 'Everywhere but On' EP on May 24th.

Dustin Haney*

Singer-songwriter Matt Stell, whose single “Prayed for You” is currently climbing charts, has announced details for his new EP. Titled Everywhere but On, the seven-track collection will be released via Sony Music Nashville on May 24th.

“Prayed for You” originally appeared on Stell’s independently released 2018 EP Last of the Best and subsequently blew up after being added to Spotify’s New Boots playlist. To date, it has racked up some 47 million streams. Stell, a former college basketball player at Drury University, was signed in a joint venture between Records and Sony, which began pushing “Prayed for You” to radio. It’s now at Number 43 on the Mediabase chart, which measures terrestrial airplay.

Elsewhere on the Everywhere but On EP, “Best Shot” singer Jimmie Allen stops by for an appearance on “Home in a Hometown.” Stell had a hand in writing all seven tracks on the project, with co-writers including Ash Bowers (who co-produced the project with Stell), Chris Tompkins, Allison Veltz and Paul Sikes.

Matt Stell – Everywhere But On EP Track Listing:

  1. “Last Habit” (Matt Stell, Jamie Moore, Brian Maher)
  2. “Better I Drink” (Matt Stell, Autumn McEntire, Larry McCoy)
  3. “Everywhere but On” (Matt Stell, Paul Sikes, Lance Miller)
  4. “Home in a Hometown” feat. Jimmie Allen (Matt Stell, Ash Bowers, Matt Rogers)
  5. “I Bet Whiskey Would” (Matt Stell, Chris Tompkins, Zach Abend)
  6. “Prayed for You” (Matt Stell, Allison Veltz, Ash Bowers)
  7. “Reason Why” (Matt Stell, Paul Sikes, Matt Alderman)

