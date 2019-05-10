‘Prayed for You’ Singer Matt Stell Details ‘Everywhere but On’ EP

Singer-songwriter Matt Stell, whose single “Prayed for You” is currently climbing charts, has announced details for his new EP. Titled Everywhere but On, the seven-track collection will be released via Sony Music Nashville on May 24th.

“Prayed for You” originally appeared on Stell’s independently released 2018 EP Last of the Best and subsequently blew up after being added to Spotify’s New Boots playlist. To date, it has racked up some 47 million streams. Stell, a former college basketball player at Drury University, was signed in a joint venture between Records and Sony, which began pushing “Prayed for You” to radio. It’s now at Number 43 on the Mediabase chart, which measures terrestrial airplay.

Elsewhere on the Everywhere but On EP, “Best Shot” singer Jimmie Allen stops by for an appearance on “Home in a Hometown.” Stell had a hand in writing all seven tracks on the project, with co-writers including Ash Bowers (who co-produced the project with Stell), Chris Tompkins, Allison Veltz and Paul Sikes.

Matt Stell – Everywhere But On EP Track Listing: