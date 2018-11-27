Watch Mason Ramsey Sing ‘White Christmas’ on ‘Ellen’

Mason Ramsey recently returned to The Ellen DeGeneres Show to perform his latest single, a classic country arrangement of the Bing Crosby holiday staple “White Christmas.”

Performing in a sparkling holiday suit, Ramsey added his own idiosyncratic flair to the standard, written by Irving Berlin in the early 1940s. The 12-year-old country singer repeated certain phrases for effect (“may your days””), altered the song’s traditional phrasing and hinted at falsetto towards the end of the magnetic performance.

Ramsey’s “White Christmas” rendition conjured the type of Hank Williams-inspired, Fifties country the singer became famous for when a video of the singer yodeling “Lovesick Blues” in an Illinois Walmart went viral this past spring.

“We want to develop his own voice for a long time to come,” Seth England, head of Ramsey’s label, Big Loud Records, told Rolling Stone earlier this year.

Earlier in the episode of Ellen, Ramsey sat down with the host for an interview, his first on the show since moving to Nashville. “All of a sudden you’re like a big star,” DeGeneres told the singer, who turned 12 earlier this month.

“Yeah,” Ramsey responded. “I guess.”

Ramsey’s Ellen appearance comes on the heels of the singer’s prominent cameo during the 2018 CMA Awards earlier this month, where the singer pretended to be Carrie Underwood’s son during the show’s opening monologue.