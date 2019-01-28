Mason Ramsey Announces Headlining 2019 Tour

Little more than a month after opening for Florida Georgia Line and Chris Lane this past December, Mason Ramsey has announced his first-ever headlining U.S. tour this Spring, kicking off March 22nd in Tuscaloosa.

Ramsey’s 11-date trek, dubbed the How’s Your Girl & How’s Your Family Tour, will take the preteen singer through the Southeast and Midwest, including an April stop at Nashville’s Exit/In. The singer is touring in support of his 2018 Famous EP, which featured a mix of Music Row originals and Hank Williams covers.

The 12-year-old entertainer rose to internet fame in the Spring of 2018 when a video of him singing Hank Williams at a Walmart in Southern Illinois went mega-viral. Within weeks, Ramsey was performing everywhere from Coachella to the Grand Ole Opry.

“We’re not really in the business of signing social media stars to record deals,” Seth England, who runs Big/Loud Entertainment, which signed Ramsey to a deal in partnership with Atlantic Records, told Rolling Stone last year. “We’re in the business of signing artist that we think can have a long-term career.”

Mason Ramsey’s 2019 How’s Your Girl & How’s Your Family Tour dates:

March 22 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Druid City Music Hall

March 23 – Starkville, MS @ Rick’s Café

March 27 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

March 28 – Waco, TX @ Baylor University (Waco Hall)

March 29 – Nacogdoches, TX @ Banita Creek Hall

March 30 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Texas Club

April 12 – Iowa City, IA @ Blue Moose Tap House

April 13 – Lincoln, NE @ The Bourbon Theatre

April 24 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

April 25 – Oxford, OH @ Brick Street Bar

April 26 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II