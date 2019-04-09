Mary Chapin Carpenter, Shawn Colvin Announce Duo Tour

For more than three decades, singer-songwriters Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin have enjoyed a musical kinship that has seen them frequently share stages throughout the world. This fall, they will embark on a tour that showcases the duo in intimate acoustic settings, as they trade songs and stories from throughout their respective Grammy-winning careers, highlighting hits and longtime fan favorites.

Having previously toured together in 2013, the two will kick off this latest trek in Kansas City, Missouri, on October 10th, with dates running through mid-December. The previous tour was distinguished by the casual “living room” atmosphere of their performances and with numerous hits on the country and pop charts, respectively, Carpenter and Colvin both have extensive song catalogs from which to choose. Colvin’s 1989 Grammy-winning debut LP, Steady On, which commemorates its 30th anniversary later this year, will be the subject of a newly-recorded, entirely acoustic version of the now-classic collection.

Carpenter’s most recent release, Sometimes Just the Sky, also looks back on her 30-year recording career, with new versions of some of her most loved songs, as well as the newly penned title track. The LP includes updates of tracks originally issued on such albums as Hometown Girl, Stones in the Road and Come On Come On.

Dates of special note on the upcoming tour include a three-night stand at the iconic Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia, and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin 2019 Tour dates:

October 10 – Kansas City, MO @ Kaufmann Center for the Performing Arts

October 11 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

October 12 – St. Paul, MN @ The O’Shaughnessy at St Catherine University

October 13 – Madison, WI @ Capitol Theater

October 15 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

October 17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater

October 18 – Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theatre

October 19 – Springfield, OH @ Clark State Performing Arts Center

October 20 – Carmel, IN @The Palladium at The Center for the Performing Arts

November 6 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

November 7 – Princeton, NJ @ McCarter Theatre

November 8, 9 & 10 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

November 11 – Lynchburg, VA @ Academy of Music Historic Theatre

November 13 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

November 14 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre of Durham

November 15 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

November 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

November 17 – Birmingham, AL @ UAB’s Alys Stephens Center

December 4 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

December 5 – Escondido, CA @ California Center for the Arts

December 6 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ The Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza

December 7 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre

December 8 – Davis, CA @ The Mondavi Center at UC Davis

December 10 – Corvallis, OR @The LaSells Stewart Center

December 11 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

December 12 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

December 13 –– Chico, CA @ Laxson Auditorium

December 14 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts