Mary Chapin Carpenter, Shawn Colvin Announce Duo Tour

For more than three decades, singer-songwriters Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin have enjoyed a musical kinship that has seen them frequently share stages throughout the world. This fall, they will embark on a tour that showcases the duo in intimate acoustic settings, as they trade songs and stories from throughout their respective Grammy-winning careers, highlighting hits and longtime fan favorites.
Having previously toured together in 2013, the two will kick off this latest trek in Kansas City, Missouri, on October 10th, with dates running through mid-December. The previous tour was distinguished by the casual “living room” atmosphere of their performances and with numerous hits on the country and pop charts, respectively, Carpenter and Colvin both have extensive song catalogs from which to choose. Colvin’s 1989 Grammy-winning debut LP, Steady On, which commemorates its 30th anniversary later this year, will be the subject of a newly-recorded, entirely acoustic version of the now-classic collection.
Carpenter’s most recent release, Sometimes Just the Sky, also looks back on her 30-year recording career, with new versions of some of her most loved songs, as well as the newly penned title track. The LP includes updates of tracks originally issued on such albums as Hometown Girl, Stones in the Road and Come On Come On.
Dates of special note on the upcoming tour include a three-night stand at the iconic Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia, and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.
Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin 2019 Tour dates:
October 10 – Kansas City, MO @ Kaufmann Center for the Performing Arts
October 11 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
October 12 – St. Paul, MN @ The O’Shaughnessy at St Catherine University
October 13 – Madison, WI @ Capitol Theater
October 15 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
October 17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater
October 18 – Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theatre
October 19 – Springfield, OH @ Clark State Performing Arts Center
October 20 – Carmel, IN @The Palladium at The Center for the Performing Arts
November 6 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
November 7 – Princeton, NJ @ McCarter Theatre
November 8, 9 & 10 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
November 11 – Lynchburg, VA @ Academy of Music Historic Theatre
November 13 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
November 14 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre of Durham
November 15 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
November 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
November 17 – Birmingham, AL @ UAB’s Alys Stephens Center
December 4 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
December 5 – Escondido, CA @ California Center for the Arts
December 6 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ The Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza
December 7 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre
December 8 – Davis, CA @ The Mondavi Center at UC Davis
December 10 – Corvallis, OR @The LaSells Stewart Center
December 11 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall
December 12 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
December 13 –– Chico, CA @ Laxson Auditorium
December 14 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts