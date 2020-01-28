Mary Chapin Carpenter, Shawn Colvin Add New Collaborative Tour Dates

Grammy-winning singers Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin have announced new dates for their “living room”-inspired collaborative tour, which originally began last fall. Tickets for the trek, which launches April 3rd in Clearwater, Florida, will be on sale beginning Friday, January 31st.

In December, Carpenter premiered the video for the affecting new track “Our Man Walter Cronkite,” taken from her as-yet-untitled forthcoming album. The new project was produced by Ethan Johns, who helmed Carpenter’s previous effort, 2018’s Sometimes Just the Sky, which revisited some of her classic songs in newly imagined settings.

In 2019, Colvin marked the 30th anniversary of her Grammy-winning 1989 debut LP, Steady On, with the release of a newly recorded solo-acoustic version. She was also inducted in the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame last year alongside Lyle Lovett and blues legend Buddy Guy. Her solo Steady On 30th Anniversary tour begins April 18th.

Carpenter will be performing an in-the-round concert at London’s Cadogan Hall this Friday, with special guests the Wandering Hearts, Ethan Johns and Ida Mae. The event will be hosted by British broadcasting legend, Whispering Bob Harris OBE.

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin: Together on Stage tour dates:

April 3 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

April 4 – Key West, FL @ Sunset Green Lawn

April 5 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

April 7 – Greensboro, NC @ The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro

April 8 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater

April 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall

April 10 – Knoxville, TN @ The Bijou Theatre

April 11 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Walker Theatre