Mary Bragg Enlists Drivin N Cryin for Cover of Aaron Lee Tasjan’s ‘Don’t Walk Away’

Singer-songwriter Mary Bragg momentarily sheds her country-folk sound for a little slice of Southern rock on a cover of Aaron Lee Tasjan’s “Don’t Walk Away” featuring Drivin N Cryin. The recording will appear on Bragg’s forthcoming EP Think About It, which will be released March 6th.
“‘Don’t Walk Away’ has been a favorite of mine since I first heard [Tasjan] play it at Rockwood Music Hall,” says Bragg. “An ode to forcing yourself to believe in something when nothing seems to make sense, it’s one I find myself humming pretty often. It was the proper departure from my folky self that this EP needed.”
By the time they reach the first chorus, Drivin N Cryin frontman Kevn Kinney’s unmistakable voice can be heard in the mix doubling Bragg’s melody or adding off-kilter harmony. Bragg, a Georgia native, recalls coming of age in the region where the band were local rock heroes.
“When I was in college in Athens, Georgia, in the early 2000s, Drivin N Cryin was one of the best bands around, dishing out rock & roll like biscuits at a meat & three,” says Bragg. “Now, if you told my 18-year-old self she’d get to collaborate with them on a song one day, she’d completely freak out.”
In 2019, Bragg released the full-length album Violets as Camouflage, which followed her 2018 album collaboration with Becky Warren under the moniker Reckless Electric.