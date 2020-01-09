Mary Bragg Enlists Drivin N Cryin for Cover of Aaron Lee Tasjan’s ‘Don’t Walk Away’

Singer-songwriter Mary Bragg momentarily sheds her country-folk sound for a little slice of Southern rock on a cover of Aaron Lee Tasjan’s “Don’t Walk Away” featuring Drivin N Cryin. The recording will appear on Bragg’s forthcoming EP Think About It, which will be released March 6th.

Tasjan, who once played in Drivin N Cryin, also produced the band’s last album, Live the Love Beautiful. “Don’t Walk Away” appears on his 2014 album Crooked River Burning and deals with the struggle to find belief in a sea of contradictions. Here, Bragg adds some heft to the message by dipping into her soulful lower register, and the arrangement trades some of Tasjan’s idiosyncratic acoustic guitar work in favor of some sizzling, woozy slide-guitar licks.

“‘Don’t Walk Away’ has been a favorite of mine since I first heard [Tasjan] play it at Rockwood Music Hall,” says Bragg. “An ode to forcing yourself to believe in something when nothing seems to make sense, it’s one I find myself humming pretty often. It was the proper departure from my folky self that this EP needed.”

By the time they reach the first chorus, Drivin N Cryin frontman Kevn Kinney’s unmistakable voice can be heard in the mix doubling Bragg’s melody or adding off-kilter harmony. Bragg, a Georgia native, recalls coming of age in the region where the band were local rock heroes.

“When I was in college in Athens, Georgia, in the early 2000s, Drivin N Cryin was one of the best bands around, dishing out rock & roll like biscuits at a meat & three,” says Bragg. “Now, if you told my 18-year-old self she’d get to collaborate with them on a song one day, she’d completely freak out.”

In 2019, Bragg released the full-length album Violets as Camouflage, which followed her 2018 album collaboration with Becky Warren under the moniker Reckless Electric.