Sheryl Crow, Dierks Bentley to Play Marty Stuart’s 2019 Late Night Jam

Held annually on the eve of CMA Fest in Nashville, Marty Stuart’s Late Night Jam has proven to one of the most eclectic events each year. Stuart’s 18th edition of the freewheeling concert, set for Wednesday, June 5th at the Ryman Auditorium, will include performances from rock legend Steve Miller, along with Sheryl Crow, Dierks Bentley and up-and-coming singer-songwriter Tyler Childers. Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Late Night Jam, which has in recent years featured appearances from Dolly Parton, Jerry Lee Lewis, Neko Case, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris and Dan Auerbach, among many others, is being presented in association with Stuart’s Congress of Country Music — the Philadelphia, Mississippi performance venue and education center planned for Stuart’s hometown. With the inclusion of his massive collection of artifacts and memorabilia, the complex will celebrate, preserve and protect the cultural heritage of country music.

One week after the Late Night Jam, Stuart and his band, the Fabulous Superlatives, will join the Steve Miller Band on tour. The trek begins June 13th in Des Moines, Iowa, and runs through August 31st in Woodinville, Washington. Additionally, Stuart will curate the first of three artist-in-residence events at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on September 11th.

Tomorrow night, Stuart will join Emmylou Harris, Rhiannon Giddens and the Wynton Marsalis Orchestra at Jazz at Lincoln Center, for the first of three concerts to include live entertainment and a sneak peek at clips from documentarian Ken Burns’ upcoming PBS series, Country Music.

Tickets for Marty Stuart’s 18th annual Late Night Jam will go on sale Friday, April 26th.