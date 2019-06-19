Chris Stapleton, John Prine to Join Marty Stuart for Hall of Fame Concerts

Marty Stuart has lined up three all-star evenings with entirely different themes for his stint as the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Artist-in-Residence, which begins September 11th in Nashville. Joining the singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist throughout the series of intimate shows are fellow performers including Chris and Morgan Stapleton, Old Crow Medicine Show, John Prine, and Emmylou Harris.

The first of the three evenings, titled “The Pilgrim,” will take place September 11th and celebrate the 20th anniversary of Stuart’s album The Pilgrim. Joining him for the evening will be Chris and Morgan Stapleton, Emmylou Harris (who originally appeared on the album), Stuart’s wife and Country Hall of Fame member Connie Smith, Gary Carter, and Kristin Wilkinson.

Nodding to the trippy California influence of his recent album Way Out West, Stuart’s second Hall of Fame show is titled “Psychedelic Jam-Bo-Ree” and will celebrate the lasting influence of country in the Sixties. Appearing alongside Stuart will be Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman of the Byrds, Smith, Old Crow Medicine Show, Buck Trent, Kenny Lovelace, Jim Lauderdale, the Grand Ole Opry Square Dancers, and Stuart’s band the Fabulous Superlatives.

The third and final Artist-in-Residence performance on September 25th is titled “Songs That Tell a Story” and will focus on the craft of songwriting. The evening has multiple generations of top-notch talent joining Stuart, including John Prine, Doug Kershaw, Dallas Frazier, Brandy Clark, and the Fabulous Superlatives.

Tickets to the shows are currently on sale starting at $39.50. Past performers for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Artist-in-Residence series include Earl Scruggs, Rosanne Cash, Jason Isbell, Vince Gill, and Miranda Lambert.