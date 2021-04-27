Marty Stuart Covers Willie Nelson’s ‘One in a Row’

Marty Stuart turns in a bittersweet cover of Willie Nelson’s “One in a Row,” the latest track to be released from his digital album Songs I Sing in the Dark. Stuart released his version of “Ready for the Times to Get Better” in March.

A full band performance that builds on its foundation of piano, steel, and drums to include more orchestral sounds, Stuart’s “One in a Row” piles on the pathos for its narrator and his conflict about a lover who won’t be true. “And if you can look into my eyes one time without tellin’ lies/that makes one in a row,” he sings. A mid-Sixties cut for Nelson, “One in a Row” stuck out to Stuart for both the arrangement and its lyrical content.

“The musical treatment given to Willie’s ‘One in a Row’ by Nashville’s legendary A-Team of musicians is no less than exquisite musical architecture, pure perfection,” he said in a release. “But it’s the idea, the words, and the soul of the poet that’s truly the thing to behold here. Willie and his words have always mattered. His songs take up very little space on a piece of paper. However, his words have a way of making their way into your heart and then sticking around for a lifetime.”

Spanning 20 songs in all, Songs I Sing in the Dark will be released one track at a time, on a monthly basis.