Marty Stuart Named Country Music Hall of Fame’s 2019 Artist in Residence

Marty Stuart’s dedication as one of greatest ambassadors and preservationists has earned him the honor of being named the latest artist-in-residence at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Stuart, the 16th performer to participate in the museum’s prestigious program, will curate a series of three shows, producing and performing in them with his band, the Fabulous Superlatives, and musical guests. Set for September 11th, 18th and 25th, each show will carry a specific theme.

On September 11th, Stuart will celebrate the re-release of his 10th studio album, 1999’s The Pilgrim. The concept album, which relates the true story of a man from Stuart’s hometown of Philadelphia, Mississippi, featured guest appearances from George Jones, Emmylou Harris, Earl Scruggs, Pam Tillis and Johnny Cash.

Dubbed “Psychedelic Jam-Bo-Ree,” the September 18th show will spotlight influential country music of the Sixties, with artists and musicians from the era as special guests. And on September 25th, “Songs That Tell a Story” features Stuart and others in an acoustic show dedicated to country music’s long-standing storytelling tradition.

Since 2003, a host of legendary artists, musicians and songwriters have been artists-in-residence at the museum, including nine Hall of Fame members. Cowboy Jack Clement, who inaugurated the series in 2003, was followed by Earl Scruggs, Tom T. Hall, Guy Clark, Kris Kristofferson, Connie Smith, Kenny Rogers, Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs and Alan Jackson, as well as Jerry Douglas, Buddy Miller, Rosanne Cash, Jason Isbell and the 2018 artist-in-residence, Miranda Lambert.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale to the public Friday, April 19th, at 10:00 a.m, and can be purchased through www.CMATheater.com.