Marty Stuart Slates 2019 Summer Tour

Country music tradition meets legendary rock & roll as Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives join the Steve Miller Band for a 34-date tour beginning June 13th in Des Moines, Iowa. The trek, which includes stops in New York, Los Angeles and Boston, is currently slated to stretch through August 31st.

A country music historian, collector and longtime Grand Ole Opry member, Stuart paid tribute to bluegrass icon Del McCoury during a special Nashville event commemorating McCoury’s 80th birthday last week. He also recently appeared on CBS Sunday Morning to reveal plans for the Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music (MSCCM), a museum, cultural center and performance venue to be built in Stuart’s hometown of Philadelphia, Mississippi. The building will eventually house the more than 20,000 pieces of country-music memorabilia Stuart has collected and archived through the years, which includes priceless stage outfits worn by Hank Williams, Johnny Cash and many others.

Next week, Stuart will be seen in the PBS American Masters documentary Charley Pride: I’m Still Me, discussing the life and country-music legacy of his fellow Mississippian. Later this year he will appear extensively in Ken Burns’ eight-part, 16-hour documentary series, Country Music, which debuts on PBS September 15th.

Ticket information for the upcoming tour is available at Stuart’s official website.

Marty Stuart tour dates:

March 2 – Stoughton, WI @ Stoughton Opera House

March 15 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Playhouse

March 16 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

March 22 – Macon, GA @ Hargray Capitol Theatre

March 23 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Spring Reunion

March 27 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman (Country Music: A Celebration of the Film by Ken Burns)

April 4 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

April 5 – Phoenixville, PA @ Colonial Theatre

April 6 – Wheeling, WV @ The Wheeling Jamboree

April 10 – Houston, TX @ The Heights

April 11 – Waco, TX @ Waco Hippodrome Theatre

April 13 – Roswell, NM @ The Liberty

April 14 – Florence, AZ @ Country Thunder

June 1 – Franklin, NC @ Smoky Mountain Center For The Performing Arts

June 13 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena*

June 15 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino – Paradise Cove Margaritaville*

June 16 – Rogers, AR @Walmart Amp*

June 21 – Alton, IL @ Liberty Bank Amphitheater Summer Concert Series*

June 22 – Dubuque, IA @ America’s River Festival*

June 24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park “Meijer Gardens”*

June 28 – Rochester, NY @ Rochester International Jazz Festival*

June 30 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Freedom Hill*

July 12 – Prior Lake, MN @ Lakefront Music Fest*

July 14 – Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Festival Park*

July 16 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion*

July 18 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion*

July 21 – Twin Lakes, WI @ Country Thunder

July 20 – Lynchburg, Virginia @ Riverfront Park Concert Series*

July 24 – New York, NY @ Pier 17*

July 25 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*

July 27 – Rangeley, ME @ Rangeley Health & Wellness Pavilion*

July 28 – Kingston, NY @ Hutton Brickyards*

July 30 – Selbyville, DE @ The Freeman Stage at Bayside*

July 31 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center for Performing Arts*

August 2 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino*

August 3 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest*

August 11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Resort and Casino*

August 13 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom*

August 14 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre*

August 16 – Billings, MT @ Cove Creek Outdoor Pavilion*

August 17 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewery*

August 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden*

August 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*

August 22 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

August 24 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys*

August 27 – Salem, OR @ Oregon State Fair*

August 28 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino*

August 30 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle*

August 31 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle*

(* supporting Steve Miller Band)