Marshmello, Kane Brown Collaborate on Pulsing New Song ‘One Thing Right’

Kane Brown continues his campaign to woo listeners of all types, joining up with EDM producer/DJ Marshmello to release the new track “One Thing Right” on Friday.

“I’ve cheated and I’ve lied/I’ve broke down and I’ve cried,” sings Brown right at the top, rattling off a litany of misdeeds before he arrives at his conclusion: his current relationship is a solitary bright spot in his life. Brown co-wrote the song with Marshmello, Jesse Frasure, Josh Hoge, and Matthew McGinn.

For what is essentially an EDM production, “One Thing Right” still bears plenty of country-music signifiers, with a prominent guitar pattern that rolls through the choruses and Brown’s unmistakable drawl. But the hallmarks of contemporary EDM are here as well — the beat builds and drops, employing a chopped-up sounding pedal steel instead of pitch-shifted vocal snippets for a novel touch.

“One Thing Right” is the latest in a series of high-profile collaborations for Brown, including a two-language version of “Lost in the Middle of Nowhere” with Becky G, “Believe” with Brooks & Dunn from their Reboot album, “Never Be the Same” with Camila Cabello, and “Saturday Nights” with Khalid. Marshmello has been enjoying his own successful run of collaborations, having topped Dance/Electronic charts with the Bastille-featuring “Happier” in May.

Brown recently notched his fourth career Number One song with “Good as You,” from the 2018 album Experiment. Having headlined the Live Forever tour earlier in 2019, Brown is in the midst of summer festival appearances at the moment. His next performance takes place tonight, at Moondance Jammin’ Country Fest in Walker, Minnesota.