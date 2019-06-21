×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1328: Howard Stern
Read Next 'Child's Play': Even Aubrey Plaza Can't Save This Botched Reboot Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Marshmello, Kane Brown Collaborate on Pulsing New Song ‘One Thing Right’

Hit EDM producer and “Good as You” country singer combine their talents for danceable ode

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kane Brown continues his campaign to woo listeners of all types, joining up with EDM producer/DJ Marshmello to release the new track “One Thing Right” on Friday.

“I’ve cheated and I’ve lied/I’ve broke down and I’ve cried,” sings Brown right at the top, rattling off a litany of misdeeds before he arrives at his conclusion: his current relationship is a solitary bright spot in his life. Brown co-wrote the song with Marshmello, Jesse Frasure, Josh Hoge, and Matthew McGinn.

For what is essentially an EDM production, “One Thing Right” still bears plenty of country-music signifiers, with a prominent guitar pattern that rolls through the choruses and Brown’s unmistakable drawl. But the hallmarks of contemporary EDM are here as well — the beat builds and drops, employing a chopped-up sounding pedal steel instead of pitch-shifted vocal snippets for a novel touch.

“One Thing Right” is the latest in a series of high-profile collaborations for Brown, including a two-language version of “Lost in the Middle of Nowhere” with Becky G, “Believe” with Brooks & Dunn from their Reboot album, “Never Be the Same” with Camila Cabello, and “Saturday Nights” with Khalid. Marshmello has been enjoying his own successful run of collaborations, having topped Dance/Electronic charts with the Bastille-featuring “Happier” in May.

Brown recently notched his fourth career Number One song with “Good as You,” from the 2018 album Experiment. Having headlined the Live Forever tour earlier in 2019, Brown is in the midst of summer festival appearances at the moment. His next performance takes place tonight, at Moondance Jammin’ Country Fest in Walker, Minnesota.

Newswire

Powered by