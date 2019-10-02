Marshmello, Kane Brown Perform ‘One Thing Right’ on ‘Ellen’

DJ/producer Marshmello and country music star Kane Brown appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show this week to perform their new song, “One Thing Right,” released this past June.

While the band waited for them onstage, Marshmello and Brown rolled up to the Ellen soundstage in a sweet ride, before being handed a guitar and a microphone, respectively. The pair walked through throngs of fans and Ellen attendees while performing, and they arrived in the main studio to find the audience already on their feet and clapping. Marshmello and Brown then walked down and finished the song onstage with the band.



Earlier this year, Marshmello produced the Kelly Clarkson single “Broken and Beautiful” from the Uglydolls movie soundtrack, and collaborated with Chvrches on “Here With Me.”

Kane Brown released his second album, Experiment, last November. He shared the single “Good as You” this past spring, and sang with Becky G on a reggaeton-infused remix of his Experiment song “Lost in the Middle of Nowhere.”