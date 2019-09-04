Southern-Rock Pioneers the Marshall Tucker Band Announce 2019 Fall Tour

Forty-seven years since forming in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and despite losing some of its original members, the Marshall Tucker Band remain on the road. The Southern-rock pioneers, best known for hits like “Can’t You See,” “Fire on the Mountain,” and “Heard It in a Love Song,” have announced a new 2019 fall tour that spans 36 shows.

Dubbed the Through Hell & High Water…and Back Tour, the second leg of their ongoing trek kicks off in Washington state on September 5th and plays cities from St. Louis to Sioux City, Iowa. Singer Doug Gray, a founding member of the band, says he and the group know no other life than one lived on the road.

“I live for this and our loyal fans have never let us down,” says Gray, who offers that other shows are already booked for 2020, but not yet announced. Fellow Southern rockers the Outlaws are on select dates, along with .38 Special and up-and-comer Kyle Daniel.

Formed in 1972, the Marshall Tucker Band shot to fame with 1973’s “Can’t You See,” a song that would end up being covered by Waylon Jennings, Zac Brown Band, Hank Williams Jr., and the Charlie Daniels Band.

Here are the Marshall Tucker Band’s upcoming dates:

September 5 — Spanaway, WA @ Uncle Sam’s Amphitheatre

September 6 — Lewiston, ID @ Clearwater River Casino

September 7 — Spokane, WA @ The Fox Theatre

September 8 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert Hall

September 11 — Tulare, CA @ Tulare County Fair

September 12 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

September 13 — Pomona, CA @ Los Angeles County Fair (with the Outlaws and 38 Special)

September 14 — West Wendover, NV @ Peppermill Concert Hall

September 27 — Katy, TX @ The Wildcatter Saloon

September 28 — Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget

October 3 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

October 4 — Akron, OH @ The Tangier

October 5 — Kuttawa, KY @ Live on the Lawn (with Molly Hatchet)

October 10 —Bristol, TN @ The Paramount Center for the Arts (with Kyle Daniel)

October 11 — Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

October 12 — Newberry, SC @ Newberry Opera House

October 13 — Pawley’s Island, SC @ Pawley’s Island Festival (with the Outlaws and 38 Special)

October 17 — Sugar Hill, GA @ The Eagle at Sugar Hill

October 18 — Ormond Beach, FL @ Iron Horse Saloon

October 19 — Richmond Hill, GA @ Ogeechee Seafood Festival (with David Lee Murphy)

October 24 — St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

October 25 — Sioux City, IA @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

October 27 — Mobile, AL @ Greater Gulf State Fair

November 1 — Stamford, CT @ (with the Outlaws)

November 2 — Albany, NY @ SkyLoft

November 3 — Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium (with the Outlaws)

November 4 — Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

November 7 — Center Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts (with the Outlaws)

November 8 — Wilkes-Barre, PA @ FM Kirby Center for the Performing Arts (with the Outlaws)

November 9 — Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino

November 22 — St. Louis, MO @ River City Casino

November 23 — Lincoln, NE @ The Royal Grove

December 5 — Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall

December 6 — Plymouth, NH @ Flying Monkey Performance Center

December 7 — Newton, NJ @ The Newton Theatre

December 8 — Riverhead, NY @ The Suffolk Theatre