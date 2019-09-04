Southern-Rock Pioneers the Marshall Tucker Band Announce 2019 Fall Tour

Forty-seven years since forming in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and despite losing some of its original members, the Marshall Tucker Band remain on the road. The Southern-rock pioneers, best known for hits like “Can’t You See,” “Fire on the Mountain,” and “Heard It in a Love Song,” have announced a new 2019 fall tour that spans 36 shows.
Dubbed the Through Hell & High Water…and Back Tour, the second leg of their ongoing trek kicks off in Washington state on September 5th and plays cities from St. Louis to Sioux City, Iowa. Singer Doug Gray, a founding member of the band, says he and the group know no other life than one lived on the road.
“I live for this and our loyal fans have never let us down,” says Gray, who offers that other shows are already booked for 2020, but not yet announced. Fellow Southern rockers the Outlaws are on select dates, along with .38 Special and up-and-comer Kyle Daniel.
Formed in 1972, the Marshall Tucker Band shot to fame with 1973’s “Can’t You See,” a song that would end up being covered by Waylon Jennings, Zac Brown Band, Hank Williams Jr., and the Charlie Daniels Band.
Here are the Marshall Tucker Band’s upcoming dates:
September 5 — Spanaway, WA @ Uncle Sam’s Amphitheatre
September 6 — Lewiston, ID @ Clearwater River Casino
September 7 — Spokane, WA @ The Fox Theatre
September 8 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert Hall
September 11 — Tulare, CA @ Tulare County Fair
September 12 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
September 13 — Pomona, CA @ Los Angeles County Fair (with the Outlaws and 38 Special)
September 14 — West Wendover, NV @ Peppermill Concert Hall
September 27 — Katy, TX @ The Wildcatter Saloon
September 28 — Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget
October 3 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
October 4 — Akron, OH @ The Tangier
October 5 — Kuttawa, KY @ Live on the Lawn (with Molly Hatchet)
October 10 —Bristol, TN @ The Paramount Center for the Arts (with Kyle Daniel)
October 11 — Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center
October 12 — Newberry, SC @ Newberry Opera House
October 13 — Pawley’s Island, SC @ Pawley’s Island Festival (with the Outlaws and 38 Special)
October 17 — Sugar Hill, GA @ The Eagle at Sugar Hill
October 18 — Ormond Beach, FL @ Iron Horse Saloon
October 19 — Richmond Hill, GA @ Ogeechee Seafood Festival (with David Lee Murphy)
October 24 — St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre
October 25 — Sioux City, IA @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
October 27 — Mobile, AL @ Greater Gulf State Fair
November 1 — Stamford, CT @ (with the Outlaws)
November 2 — Albany, NY @ SkyLoft
November 3 — Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium (with the Outlaws)
November 4 — Wilmington, DE @ The Queen
November 7 — Center Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts (with the Outlaws)
November 8 — Wilkes-Barre, PA @ FM Kirby Center for the Performing Arts (with the Outlaws)
November 9 — Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino
November 22 — St. Louis, MO @ River City Casino
November 23 — Lincoln, NE @ The Royal Grove
December 5 — Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall
December 6 — Plymouth, NH @ Flying Monkey Performance Center
December 7 — Newton, NJ @ The Newton Theatre
December 8 — Riverhead, NY @ The Suffolk Theatre