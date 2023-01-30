Margo Price Channels Marilyn Monroe in ‘Radio’ Video With Sharon Van Etten

Margo Price dazzles in a Seventies dream sequence in the music video for her self-love anthem “Radio,” which features indie-rock songwriter Sharon Van Etten. Directed by Bella Mazzola, the hazy visual follows the country singer as she takes her phone off the hook and tunes out anything that might distract her from spending some quality time with herself.

"To me, this song is about turning down the noise and opinions of my haters and people who try to tear me down," Price shared in a statement. "It's about having confidence in yourself and your vision. It's also a pun about being naked that I lifted from Marilyn Monroe."

“There’s a real freedom about being completely truthful about who I am, flaws and all and that’s what I was trying to capture in this song,” she added. Dancing around in her underwear with the radio blasting, the singer is joined by Van Etten via an old technicolor screen. All the while, the rooms of her house fill with smoke — from her newly launched line of CBG cannabis products made in collaboration with Dad Grass.

“Radio” appears on Price’s recently released album Strays, and it’s one of three collaborations on the record (Lucius and Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell also guest on tracks). “The melody came to me when I was walking in the woods,” she explained. “I hummed the tune into my phone and when I got home, I picked up the guitar and made a demo. I sent it to Sharon and asked for her feedback, which she graciously gave. She helped me write some of the words and then went into the studio adding multiple layers of harmonies. Her voice is so strong, so haunting, when she sent me back the demo of her singing it, I got chills all over. I knew right then that this song had to go on the album.”