Margo Price Drops Scorching ‘Twinkle Twinkle,’ Announces New Album

Margo Price analyzes the pitfalls of touring in the blazing new song “Twinkle Twinkle.” The singer also announced a new album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, out May 8th via Loma Vista Recordings.

Directed by Matthew Siskin, the video for the track features a psychedelic collage come to life, as magazine cut-outs — of planet Earth, cigarettes, television, and more — dance around Price as she sings in a shimmery silk blouse and red cowboy hat. “If it don’t break you/It might just make you rich,” she predicts over fuzzed-out guitar. “You might not get there/And on the way it’s a bitch.”

“Twinkle Twinkle” was inspired by a conversation Price had with Marty Stuart backstage about the harsh reality of life on the road. It follows the single “Stone Me,” which Price dropped in January. That’s How Rumors Get Started was produced by Sturgill Simpson. The album marks her Loma Vista Recordings debut; she previously released 2017’s All American Made via Jack White’s Third Man Records.

This month, Price will embark on a tour, with select dates supporting Chris Stapleton and The Head and the Heart. She recently appeared at the annual Tibet House Benefit Concert at New York’s Carnegie Hall on February 26th, as well as the “To Nashville, With Love” benefit alongside Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell on March 9th, to raise funds for the recovery effort from a tornado that hit the city.

That’s How Rumors Get Started Track List

1. That’s How Rumors Get Started

2. Letting Me Down

3. Twinkle Twinkle

4. Stone Me

5. Hey Child

6. Heartless Mind

7. What Happened To Our Love?

8. Gone To Stay

9. Prisoner Of The Highway

10. I’d Die For You