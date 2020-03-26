Watch Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey Perform ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ From Their Home Attic

Margo Price and her husband Jeremy Ivey perform a three-song acoustic set from their home loft for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, which has been newly rebranded as Tiny Desk (Home) Concert in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has forced musicians nationwide to cancel all live appearances.

Price and Ivey begin the set with “Stone Me,” the lead single from her upcoming album That’s How Rumors Get Started. “It’s been hard to keep everything I’ve been working on for the last year to myself,” Price said when the song was released in January.

The couple’s mini-concert, recorded on the 13th day of their home quarantine, also includes “Just Like Love,” a deep cut from the Nashville singer-songwriter’s 2017 EP Weakness, as well as a live premiere of “Someone Else’s Problem,” co-written by Ivey and Price, which will appear on Ivey’s next studio album. As Ivey plays acoustic guitar and harmonica, Price sings and keeps time on a single drum and with a shaker.

“It’s just about the feeling that I have, and that probably people have, about the guilt of being part of a problem and not part of a solution,” said Ivey, who released his solo debut The Dream and the Dreamer in September.