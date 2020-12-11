So, How Was Your 2020, Margo Price?

So, How Was Your 2020? is a series in which our favorite entertainers answer our questionnaire about the music, culture and memorable moments that shaped their year. We’ll be rolling these pieces out throughout December.

Margo Price shook things up with her third album That’s How Rumors Get Started, leaving her previous label Third Man and enlisting fellow rulebreaker Sturgill Simpson to produce the project. The result was a more rock-influenced project that was primed for extended jams onstage, but of course 2020 had other plans.

“It felt like the wind was taken out of my sails a little bit,” she told Rolling Stone in July. “But no matter what happens, as long as I’m still standing on this Earth, I’m going to still be a musician. That’s what I had to kind of go back to. Even if I’m not performing, I still have the ability to write songs and write poetry and record music, and it’s gonna be there for these dark days ahead.”

During quarantine, Price hunkered down with her family and marveled over Bob Dylan’s epic “Murder Most Foul” and binged the new Twilight Zone. Price shared a few of her highlights from 2020 with Rolling Stone.

The album I listened to the most in 2020 was:

It was a three-way tie between Bob Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways, Fiona Apple’s Fetch The Bolt Cutters and Swamp Dogg’s Sorry You Couldn’t Make It. I own all of them on vinyl.

My favorite TV show to stream during quarantine was:

The new Twilight Zone by Jordan Peele.

The song that will define “2020” for me is:

“Murder Most Foul,” I remember that night that song was released and my husband Jeremy and I were outside sitting by the fire pit. We were both half drunk and we just sat there listening to it in total silence, as it was manna from the heavens. I had tears streaming down my face. It helped me lean into the sadness and corruption that this year has brought.

I’d define my current state of mind as:

Microdosed and fighting mild depression.

The best book I read in quarantine was:

Patti Smith’s Year of the Monkey.

Something positive that happened to me that nobody noticed was:

I learned how to be domestic… well, kind of.

The mistake I learned the most from this year was:

Don’t count on anybody else to make you happy, sometimes all you have is yourself.

The biggest hero of 2020 was:

Dolly Parton! She helped fund the Covid vaccine. Duh.

A word or phrase I never want to hear again is:

Anything that comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth.

The thing I’m least looking forward to in 2021 is:

More of the same old shit.

The thing I’m most looking forward to doing when the pandemic is over is:

Getting onstage and rocking the fuck out. And hugs.

My biggest hope for 2021 is:

For the U.S. to rejoin the Paris Agreement, for children (dreamers) being reunited with their families, for the lower and middle class getting what they need to survive and a more united America.