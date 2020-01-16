 Margo Price's Defiant New Song 'Stone Me': Listen - Rolling Stone
Margo Price Cuts Down Critics on Defiant New Song ‘Stone Me’

Price debuted the song with a live performance on ‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak

View All

“Call me a bitch, then call me baby/you don’t know me, you don’t own me,” sings Margo Price in the chorus of “Stone Me,” her first new music in two years. The Nashville country and soul singer debuted the song with a live performance on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.

Written by Price with husband and bandmate Jeremy Ivey, “Stone Me” finds Price shrugging off any slings and arrows that come her way. Attempt to sully her good name? Knock yourself out, she warns. “I won’t be ashamed of what I am/for your judgment day, I don’t give a damn,” goes a defiant lyric.

It’s the chorus though that packs the wallop, with Price robbing insults like “bitch” and “baby” of any power. “That’s no way to stone me,” she sings in a lilting vocal performance, as piano from Benmont Tench lights the way forward. Marvin Gaye drummer James Gadson and go-to session bassist Pino Palladino also play on the track, along with guitarist Matt Sweeney, percussionist Dave Bacco, background vocalist Ashley Wilcoxson, and Ivey on 12-string.

“After what feels like an eternity, I’m releasing a new song into the wild today,” Price said in a statement. “It’s been hard to keep everything I’ve been working on for the last year to myself and I’m so excited to share it.”

Price’s appearance on Samantha Bee was part of an episode looking at the hot-button topic of women in country music and included interviews with Price, Brandi Carlile, Mickey Guyton, and Tanya Tucker, with whom Price shared the stage recently in Nashville.

“Stone Me” arrives via Loma Vista Recordings. Her last full-length album, 2017’s All American Made, was released on Jack White’s Third Man Records.

