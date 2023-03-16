Margo Price Highlights One of Her ‘Favorite New Voices,’ Sierra Ferrell, on ‘Change of Heart’ Redux

Margo Price has reinterpreted her Strays track “Change of Heart,” which originally had sort of a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers gone country vibe, as a sparsely adorned acoustic song. The song now has a dusky, campfire feel, as she and country artist Sierra Ferrell slow it down and plumb new emotional depths in the lyrics. Price’s husband, Jeremy Ivey (who also cowrote the song), plays guitar on the tune while Billy Contreras plays fiddle.

"I'm real excited to share this stripped down take on 'Change of Heart' featuring Sierra Ferrell," Price said in a statement. "Sierra is one of my favorite new voices in music and I loved getting to work with her on this acoustic version of the song. I love to lift up other women in the genre when I see somebody putting out great art. In an industry that tries to drive us apart, it's freeing to break down those barriers and say, 'There is room for everyone.'"

The song arrives ahead of Price’s keynote speech at South by Southwest tomorrow where she’ll discuss Strays, which came out last year, and her memoir, Maybe We’ll Make It (one of Rolling Stone’s “Best Music Books of 2022”). While in Austin, she’ll also film an episode of Austin City Limits, and perform at Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion. Price will also be on the road across the U.S. this spring and summer, returning for more dates in the fall.

Last month, Price stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden to perform Strays’ “Radio” with Sharon Van Etten. She also released a video for that song. Ferrell, meanwhile, released her long-awaited album Long Time Coming in 2021.