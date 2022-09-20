Margo Price Announces New Album Powered by Shrooms and Topanga Canyon

Margo Price will release her next album at the top of 2023. The singer-songwriter and performer has announced that Strays, her fourth studio full-length, will arrive Jan. 13 via Loma Vista Records and includes appearances by Sharon Van Etten and the Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell. The project follows Price’s 2020 album That’s How Rumors Get Started.

Price previously released the album’s first single, “Been to the Mountain,” in August. Along with the announcement of Strays, Price dropped the new song “Change of Heart” and its accompanying video. An intense, blues-influenced psych-rock tune, “Change of Heart” looks at reckoning and acceptance. “I quit trying to change your mind/I had a change of heart,” Price sings, with organ buzzing all round her.

Co-produced by Price with Jonathan Wilson, Strays was recorded largely in California’s Topanga Canyon in 2021 and expands on her signature mix of country, rock & roll, soul, and more. Van Etten shows up on “Radio,” while Campbell adds guitar on “Light Me Up.” Additionally, the folk-pop duo Lucius make an appearance on “Anytime You Call.” With songs that were conceived during a mushroom trip Price took with her husband Jeremy Ivey, Strays aims to be full of experimentation and new sounds.

“I feel this urgency to keep moving, keep creating,” Price says in a statement. “You get stuck in the same patterns of thinking, the same loops of addiction. But there comes a point where you just have to say, ‘I’m going to be here, I’m going to enjoy it, and I’m not going to put so much stock into checking the boxes for everyone else.’”

Along with the album, Price has announced a run of 30 headlining shows that get underway in November. Destinations include New York’s Webster Hall and, on its final date next March, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium — with seminal outlaw Jessi Colter opening.

On Oct. 4, Price adds published author to her résumé when her memoir Maybe We’ll Make It is released by University of Texas Press.

Strays track list:

“Been to the Mountain” “Light Me Up” (feat. Mike Campbell) “Radio” (feat. Sharon Van Etten) “Change of Heart” “County Road” “Time Machine” “Hell in the Heartland” “Anytime You Call” (feat. Lucius) “Lydia” “Landfill”

Margo Price tour dates:

Nov. 29 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge*

Nov. 30 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live*

Dec. 2 – Lake Wales, FL @ Orange Blossom Revue

Dec. 3 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm*

Dec. 5 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre*

Dec. 6 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall*

Jan. 30 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel%

Jan. 31 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse%

Feb. 2 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall&

Feb. 3 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn&

Feb. 4 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater&

Feb. 6 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom$

Feb. 7 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park$

Feb. 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre$

Feb. 10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore$

Feb. 11 – Arcata, CA @ Van Duzer Theatre$

Feb. 13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom$

Feb. 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom$

Feb. 15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox$

Feb. 17 – Bozeman, MT @ The Elm$

Feb. 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue$

Feb. 20 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre$

Feb. 21 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre$

Feb. 22 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue$

Feb. 24 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre#

Feb. 25 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre#

Feb. 27 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom#

Feb. 28 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club#

March 2 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club#

March 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts#

March 4 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall#

March 9 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium!

* w/ Kam Franklin (of The Suffers)

% w/ The Deslondes

& w/ Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

$ w/ Lola Kirke

# w/ Tre Burt

! w/ Jessi Colter