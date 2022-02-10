Margo Price to Document Her Rocky Journey to Nashville in Memoir ‘Maybe We’ll Make It’

Margo Price will make her literary debut in 2022 with the publication of her first book. Titled Maybe We’ll Make It: A Memoir, the volume will be released via the University of Texas Press on Oct. 4.

Price has frequently written about her life in song, tackling her rocky journey to Nashville, motherhood, and grief across her three solo albums Midwest Farmer’s Daughter, All American Made, and That’s How Rumors Get Started. Maybe We’ll Make It will expound on those stories and shed light on where she finds herself in the present moment.

“Maybe We’ll Make It takes place over the better part of a decade when I was struggling to make a career as a songwriter and an artist,” Price said in a release. “It’s a love story about loyalty, loss, grief and forgiveness. It’s about finding freedom from substance abuse and addiction and fighting for the freedom to be myself in the music business.”

Price’s latest album That’s How Rumors Get Started was released in July 2020. More recently, she released “All Kinds of Blue,” a collaboration with her husband Jeremy Ivey, and is set to appear on Molly Tuttle’s upcoming album Crooked Tree. She has several live appearances this spring, including Stagecoach and Under the Big Sky Festival.