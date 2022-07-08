 Margo Price, Mavis Staples, Adia Victoria Release 'Fight to Make It' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Netflix Drops 40-Minute Video of Dave Chappelle Lecturing High School Kids
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Margo Price, Mavis Staples, and Adia Victoria Release an Anthem for Human Rights

Sales of the propulsive collaboration “Fight to Make It” will benefit reproductive justice

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Margo PriceMargo Price

Bobbi Rich*

Margo Price is joined by Mavis Staples and Adia Victora for a rousing call to action in the new collaboration “Fight to Make It.” Released on Friday, the track’s sales on Bandcamp will benefit Noise for Now and its mission of supporting grassroots organizations working for reproductive justice.

A lively spin on Northern soul, “Fight to Make It” has a propulsive feel that matches its urgent message, complete with stacked backing “oohs” and groovy organ fills. Price sings about how it’s hard for some people to grasp what it’s like “playing with a losing hand,” while Staples chimes in about proving naysayers wrong, and Victoria touches on the way beliefs can change the world. They all come together for the chorus, which focuses more on the fight for human rights than on abortion specifically.

“Every day I see more of our rights stripped away in America,” Price says in a statement. “The right to reproductive health in this country has become a luxury for the wealthy. The United States has a higher maternal death rate than any other developed country. Black women in particular experience maternal mortality at a rate two to three times higher than white women. When we stand together and sing together we are stronger.”

Victoria released her own single “In the Pines” to support the Carolina Abortion Fund in May, the same month that Staples’ musical collaboration with the late Levon Helm was documented in the live album Carry Me Home. Price is set to add “author” to her resumé later this year when her memoir Maybe We’ll Make It is released in October.

In This Article: Adia Victoria, Margo Price, Mavis Staples

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.