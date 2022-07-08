Margo Price, Mavis Staples, and Adia Victoria Release an Anthem for Human Rights

Margo Price is joined by Mavis Staples and Adia Victora for a rousing call to action in the new collaboration “Fight to Make It.” Released on Friday, the track’s sales on Bandcamp will benefit Noise for Now and its mission of supporting grassroots organizations working for reproductive justice.

A lively spin on Northern soul, “Fight to Make It” has a propulsive feel that matches its urgent message, complete with stacked backing “oohs” and groovy organ fills. Price sings about how it’s hard for some people to grasp what it’s like “playing with a losing hand,” while Staples chimes in about proving naysayers wrong, and Victoria touches on the way beliefs can change the world. They all come together for the chorus, which focuses more on the fight for human rights than on abortion specifically.

“Every day I see more of our rights stripped away in America,” Price says in a statement. “The right to reproductive health in this country has become a luxury for the wealthy. The United States has a higher maternal death rate than any other developed country. Black women in particular experience maternal mortality at a rate two to three times higher than white women. When we stand together and sing together we are stronger.”

Victoria released her own single “In the Pines” to support the Carolina Abortion Fund in May, the same month that Staples’ musical collaboration with the late Levon Helm was documented in the live album Carry Me Home. Price is set to add “author” to her resumé later this year when her memoir Maybe We’ll Make It is released in October.