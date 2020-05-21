 Margo Price Surprise-Releases Live Album to Benefit MusiCares - Rolling Stone
Margo Price Surprise-Releases Live Album, ‘Perfectly Imperfect at the Ryman’

Concert LP was recorded during Price’s three-night run at Nashville’s famous auditorium in 2018

Margo Price has released Perfectly Imperfect at the Ryman, a collection of highlights from her three-night stand at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in the spring of 2018.

The 11-track album includes guest appearances from Emmylou Harris (“Wild Women”), Jack White (the White Stripes’ “Honey, We Can’t Afford to Look This Cheap”), and Sturgill Simpson (Rodney Crowell’s “Ain’t Living Long Like This”). Simpson also produced Price’s upcoming album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, the release date of which has been delayed to some time this summer due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The recordings are rough and the performances are raw,” Price said of her new Mother Church concert album. “But there was a magic there and the band was on fire.”

Price’s 2018 headlining run was one of the highlights of the singer-songwriter’s career, the result of months of plotting out set lists and coordinating special guests. “I have spent more time, money, and energy into my shows at the Ryman than I did planning my wedding,” she said a few months after the performances. “I’ve been writing and rewriting my set lists for months … and what we can do to make each night special.”

Perfectly Imperfect is being released exclusively on Bandcamp, with all proceeds benefiting the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Jack White, Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson

