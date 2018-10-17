Margo Price and Lilly Hiatt Announce New Year’s Tour

Margo Price has been touring furiously behind her excellent second album All American Made, from three sold-out shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to her first dates in Australia and New Zealand, which she’s currently wrapping up. She’s not stopping anytime soon: she’s rolled out even more dates, announcing on Twitter that she will be “finishing the year off right” with a New Year’s tour with fellow country-rock badass Lilly Hiatt. The new series of shows kicks off December 27th in Washington, D.C., and will run through the 31st, culminating with a New Year’s Eve blowout at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg.

Last week, Price unveiled an awesomely psychedelic new music video for “Leftovers,” a new single she released via Amazon Music. Prior to her New Year’s dates, she’ll be opening for Jack White, with fellow Third Man Records labelmate Joshua Hedley, at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 20th.

Hiatt, meanwhile, is on tour in support of her superb album Trinity Lane and will open for Drive-By Truckers on November 9th in Nashville. The songwriter, who was set to perform at the weather-plagued Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, Tennessee, last month staged an impromptu show for fans at a nearby club after the festival was canceled.

Here are Price and Hiatt’s New Year’s Tour dates:

December 27 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

December 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

December 29 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

December 31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg