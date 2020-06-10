Margo Price Enlists Margo Price and Margo Price for ‘Letting Me Down’ Video

Multiple Margo Prices star in the rollicking “Letting Me Down” video, the country songwriter’s latest offering from her upcoming album That’s How Rumors Get Started, out July 10th.

Directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch, the clip shows several Prices in a wooden room — lazing on a couch, chugging booze, and answering a rotary phone. “School was done and you were gone so fast,” she observes, “Gave up everything that couldn’t last.”

To shoot the video, Stuckwisch bought a cheap Eighties trailer, complete with a bathroom, kitchen, and a propane-powered refrigerator, and drove from Los Angeles to Price’s home outside Nashville. A remote camera was placed inside the closet of the room used as the video’s set to capture the isolation of pandemic life. “We wanted to speak to what was going on at that moment,” Stuckwisch said, “To a world that was/is shut down, to the fear we all feel, and to the hope of breaking free.”

“Letting Me Down,” featuring Sturgill Simpson on backing vocals, follows the stunner “Twinkle Twinkle” and “Stone Me.” Produced by Simpson, That’s How Rumors Get Started was originally slated for May 8th, but was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

“Take me back to the day I started trying to paint my masterpiece so I could warn myself of what was ahead,” Price said in a statement. “Time has rearranged, it has slowed down, it has manipulated things like it always does…the words to some of these songs have changed meaning, they now carry heavier weight. I’ve seen the streets set ablaze, the sky set on fire. I’ve been manic, heartbroken for the world, heartbroken for the country, heartbroken from being heartbroken again and again.

“This album is a postcard of a landscape of a moment in time,” she continued. “It’s not political but maybe it will provide an escape or relief to someone who needs it. Sending love to everyone out there and hope I see you down the highway.”

Last month, Price dropped a surprise live album, Perfectly Imperfect at the Ryman, from her three-night stint at the Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in 2018. Released via Bandcamp, all proceeds were donated to MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.