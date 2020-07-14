Margo Price Delivers Poolside Performance of “Letting Me Down” on ‘Kimmel’

If you’ve seen one at-home quarantine performance, you’ve nearly seen them all. But Margo Price is determined to liven up the format with her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The Nashville-based singer, who released her third album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, last week, filmed a stylish video for her performance of “Letting Me Down.”

Shot around Price’s torch-lit backyard pool, the clip assembles her full band, all socially distanced around the patio. It’s a single-take video with Price starting the song from a glider swing and dancing her way around the pool, before returning to end the performance on the same swing. Last month, the artist released the official video for “Letting Me Down,” which found her singing with multiple versions of herself.

That’s How Rumors Get Started, produced by Sturgill Simpson, was released Friday. Price says working with Simpson helped her get the most-pure versions of her songs. “I valued his opinion because he won’t sugarcoat things,” she told Rolling Stone. “He’s going to tell you exactly what he thinks when he thinks it. That’s probably why both him and I kind of get put on the naughty list at times.”

On Saturday, Price turned heads during an appearance on the Grand Ole Opry, in which she called on the Opry to invite Anita “Lady A” White to perform. The Seattle blues singer is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the country trio Lady A over the name “Lady A.”

“I think it would be really wonderful if y’all invited Anita White — the real Lady A — here to come and sing,” she said onstage. “Country music owes such a great deal of what we have to black artists and black music, and there is no place for sexism, racism in this music.”