See Margo Price’s Trippy ‘Leftovers’ Video

Margo Price shows the haters and imitators of the world how it’s done in the stylish and trippy new music video for “Leftovers,” her recent Amazon-sponsored collaboration with producer Matt Ross-Spang.

Released last month, “Leftovers” is a withering put down to those not-so-flattering folks who don’t have an original idea of their own. “Honey, ain’t it funny, you’re dressing just like me,” Price sings, twirling around a mirrored room in a variety of outfits, from a red jumpsuit to knee-length fringe. The video, directed by Casey Pierce, begins with Price in silhouetted spotlight, before she lounges on the floor and blows smoke at the camera, all while her sunglasses-wearing band plays nonchalantly behind her, with overlaid desert images that give things a psychedelic slant.

“Leftovers” is part of a series called Produced By that puts the spotlight on the folks behind the mixing board, with other featured artists including John Prine, William Bell, and Al Green. Price’s relationship with Ross-Spang is nothing new, however, since the Memphis engineer recorded the Nashville singer’s Midwest Farmer’s Daughter and All American Made.

Price plays Caravan Music Club in Melbourne, Australia, on October 10th as part of her Nowhere Fast World Tour.

