See Margo Price Indict Poseurs With ‘Cocaine Cowboys’ on ‘Kimmel’

For her debut appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Margo Price took a star turn with her song “Cocaine Cowboys,” stretching out the All American Made track into a seven-minute jam and taking a seat behind a second drum kit for an extended musical outro.

The country-funk track, a staple of Price’s live shows, pokes fun at the faux cowboys of the East Nashville scene who are preoccupied more with partying than performing. “They’re riding the rails right before the show,” Price sings in the lyrics, co-written with her husband Jeremy Ivey, who joined her onstage. The chorus doubles down on the indictment of the wannabes: “They’re all hat, they don’t rope no cattle/they don’t ride no bulls.”

Price also performed “Loner,” a song Ivey wrote solo for All American Made. That online-only clip is a more subdued affair, with Price strumming her acoustic guitar and lamenting the focus placed on consumerism in today’s United States. “[They] put you to work/to buy shit you don’t need,” she sings.

The singer is nominated in the all-genre Best New Artist category at Sunday’s 61st Grammy Awards. Last week, she was among the headliners on the Outlaw Country Cruise 4 and sat with Elizabeth Cook for a candid interview for Cook’s SiriusXM Outlaw Country show that found her teasing a live album, culled from her sold-out 2018 run at the Ryman Auditorium. Price, who is five months pregnant, also said she is expecting a baby girl. She’ll join Chris Stapleton on select dates of his All-American Road Show Tour this summer.