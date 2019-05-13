Jessi Colter Records New Album Produced by Margo Price

Jessi Colter, the first lady of the Outlaw Country movement, has a new album on the way, one that pairs her up with a contemporary country rebel in Margo Price. According to a series of tweets by the artists, Price spent a week in May in Nashville producing Colter’s latest project. The as-yet-untitled album is the follow-up to 2017’s The Psalms, a collection of stripped-down religious recordings that were produced by Lenny Kaye.

“I spent the entire past week producing an incredible new album for the OG Queen of ‘Outlaw’ Country, @Jessi_Colter!” Price wrote, breaking the news. “Her songs, playing and voice are as strong as ever. I can’t wait for y’all to hear this record! And yes, I am still 9 months pregnant.” (Price and husband Jeremy Ivey will welcome a baby girl any day now.)

“[Price] & I recorded last week…she’s the bomb producer & her band defied gravity…it was a dance,” Colter confirmed, teasing that the LP is made up of original tunes “with [a] whole new sound.”

.@MissMargoPrice & I recorded last week ..she’s the bomb producer & her band defied gravity…it was a dance 💃🏼 we did my original recent songs …with whole new sound…more news to come⚡️🌟🎯😎♥️ pic.twitter.com/Vh8q10zNIB — Jessi Colter (@Jessi_Colter) May 11, 2019

As a solo artist and as the wife of Waylon Jennings, Colter was at ground zero for the birth of the Seventies’ Outlaw Country era. In 1975, she released the influential I’m Jessi Colter, featuring the hit “I’m Not Lisa,” and later joined Jennings, Willie Nelson and Tompall Glaser on the 1976 compilation Wanted! The Outlaws, the first country album to be certified platinum.

“I was the only one that had a gold record at that point,” she told Rolling Stone in 2017 of The Outlaws album. “And I look like the token girl [on the cover]. But that’s OK. That was just fine with me. In those days they could not field enough men to press the records. They were in no way prepared to make that many.”

Colter released a memoir detailing her career and her relationship with Jennings in 2017. Last year, she performed in an all-star concert co-produced by her son Shooter Jennings to open the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s expansive Outlaws & Armadillos: Country’s Roaring ’70s exhibit.