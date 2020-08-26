Margo Price Remixes ‘I’d Die for You,’ Plots Nashville Livestream Concerts

Last March at a benefit concert in Nashville, Margo Price comforted a crowd shell-shocked by a devastating tornado with a moving, solo performance of her song “I’d Die for You.” On Wednesday, Price released a similarly stripped-down version, which swaps out the guitar of the album track with piano and strings.

The original recording of “I’d Die for You” appears on Price’s latest LP, That’s How Rumors Get Started, as a swirling, almost psychedelic number. Here, stripped bare of any studio flourish, it’s a solemn prayer, with Price pledging to be there for her loved ones. She holds the final note in dramatic fashion, pushing her voice to its limits but, like her promise in the chorus, never breaking.

“‘I’d Die for You’ is the most important song on the album to me. It’s about finding hope among our everyday struggles with violence, healthcare and racism. It’s a love song but it’s also a document of the human condition,” she says in a statement. “Even though it was penned a couple years ago, it holds a deeper, new meaning to me now, especially given our current political climate, lack of overall leadership and the weight of the pandemic. It’s a more political ‘I Will Always Love You.'”

The remixed “I’d Die for You” (what she’s dubbed a “synthphonic” arrangement) arrives with a concert announcement from Price. She and her band, the Price Tags, will perform two livestreamed shows from Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl on September 9th and 10th. While the gigs won’t have an audience present, they’ll feature two unique set lists and stream via Fans.com, the same platform and venue that Jason Isbell utilized in May to release his album Reunions.

Price currently has the Number One song on the Americana Music singles chart with “Letting Me Down.” In October, her husband and collaborator Jeremy Ivey will release his new album Waiting Out the Storm, which Price produced.