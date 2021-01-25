Margo Price Revisits a Dark Chapter in ‘Hey Child’ Video, Announces Live Show

Late last year, Margo Price released That’s How Rumors Get Started, where she steered her sound from outlaw country into full-on arena rock, inspired by Tom Petty and Fleetwood Mac. She recorded in L.A., putting together a band that included Benmont Tench of the Heartbreakers and bassist Pino Palladino. Price told Rolling Stone that she was nervous at first about working with those studio aces. “But once they all started playing,” she says, “it was one of the best ideas ever.”

While recording the album, producer Sturgill Simpson urged Price to revisit one of his favorite songs of hers: “Hey Child,” an anthem she wrote in 2012 during a much darker time in her life. Price and husband Jeremy Ivey had recently lost their son Ezra two weeks after he was born. “We were playing shows with our rock & roll band Buffalo Clover and occupying most of the bars in East Nashville,” Price says in a statement. “We had begun hanging with a rowdy group of degenerate musician friends and partying harder than the Rolling Stones… The song was about how many of our talented friends were drinking and partying their talents away, but after a few years had passed, we realized it was just as much about us as our friends. I had retired it when the band broke up but Sturgill Simpson resurrected it when he asked me if I would re-record it for That’s How Rumors Get Started.”

Price revisits that period in the video for “Hey Child,” directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch. Price acknowledges the substance abuse, jail time, and heartbreak that came in the aftermath of losing Ezra; knowing all she’s accomplished since makes watching it even more incredible.

Along with the premiere of the “Hey Child” video, Price is announcing her first show with a live audience since the pandemic began. On May 28th, she and the Price Tags will perform at the Caverns Above Ground Amphitheater in Pelham, Tennessee. In October, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit played the a four-night, socially-distanced run at the outdoor venue, where fans were seated in “pods.” “I know it took a lot of planning to pull this off, but it was worth it,” Isbell said at the time. “I think it all comes down to what type of audience you draw. Our audience really seemed to appreciate experiencing live music again, and they played by the rules and stayed safe. I couldn’t ask for more than that.”

Tickets to Price’s concert at the Caverns go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. CT, and will be sold in two, four, and six-person pods.