 Margo Price Covers Joni Mitchell's 'River': Watch - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch Margo Price Cover Joni Mitchell's 'River'
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Watch Margo Price Cover Joni Mitchell’s ‘River’

Country performer will premiere her concert film ‘Perfectly Imperfect at the Ryman’ on December 2nd

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Margo Price turns in a stripped-down cover of Joni Mitchell’s wistful Christmas classic “River” in a newly released video. A longtime Mitchell fan, Price originally performed her version of the song during a Planned Parenthood benefit in the fall.

Performing solo at an electric piano, Price begins with the familiar “Jingle Bells” motif that underpins “River” and its description of a relationship breaking down during the holidays. “I wish I had a river so long/I would teach my feet to fly,” Price sings, her voice drifting skyward as she reaches the last part of that line.

Though not exactly a traditional Christmas song, “River” is set at the beginning of the season with a chill in the air and decorations going up. Its theme of escaping for a while also makes it an appropriate cover choice for a year in which most everyone has been confined to one place and had to put plans on hold.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Price will helm Tennessee’s Stardust Drive-In Theatre for the evening to present A Perfectly Imperfect Night at the Movies. The drive-in double feature will include a screening of the 2019 documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice as well as the premiere of Price’s Perfectly Imperfect at the Ryman concert film, which was captured in Nashville in 2018. The album version of that film is available from digital service providers and a physical edition arrives December 4th. Price’s latest album is 2020’s That’s How Rumors Get Started.

In This Article: Joni Mitchell, Margo Price

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.