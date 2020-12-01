Watch Margo Price Cover Joni Mitchell’s ‘River’

Margo Price turns in a stripped-down cover of Joni Mitchell’s wistful Christmas classic “River” in a newly released video. A longtime Mitchell fan, Price originally performed her version of the song during a Planned Parenthood benefit in the fall.

Performing solo at an electric piano, Price begins with the familiar “Jingle Bells” motif that underpins “River” and its description of a relationship breaking down during the holidays. “I wish I had a river so long/I would teach my feet to fly,” Price sings, her voice drifting skyward as she reaches the last part of that line.

Though not exactly a traditional Christmas song, “River” is set at the beginning of the season with a chill in the air and decorations going up. Its theme of escaping for a while also makes it an appropriate cover choice for a year in which most everyone has been confined to one place and had to put plans on hold.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Price will helm Tennessee’s Stardust Drive-In Theatre for the evening to present A Perfectly Imperfect Night at the Movies. The drive-in double feature will include a screening of the 2019 documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice as well as the premiere of Price’s Perfectly Imperfect at the Ryman concert film, which was captured in Nashville in 2018. The album version of that film is available from digital service providers and a physical edition arrives December 4th. Price’s latest album is 2020’s That’s How Rumors Get Started.