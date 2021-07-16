Margo Price Covers the Beatles’ ‘Help’ With Allison Russell, Adia Victoria

Margo Price has released a video of her cover of the Beatles’ “Help,” a track she recorded for the new EP Live From the Other Side. The Suffers’ Kam Franklin, Kyshona Armstrong, Adia Victoria, and Allison Russell accompany her and each get their own solos in the performance.

Price takes a slowed-down approach to the Fab Four’s 1965 single, drawing inspiration from Tina Turner’s syncopated version on 1984’s Private Dancer. As with Price’s recent performance of “Hey Child” on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert, each of her backing vocalists gets a turn to shine. Price also noted Turner’s influence upon releasing Live From the Other Side.

“I would also like to dedicate this EP to a hero of all of ours — Ms. Tina Turner,” she said in a statement. “Her work has had such a massive influence on me ever since I heard her story and watched her movie What’s Love Got To Do With It when I was just ten years old. Her strength, talent and truth have inspired me endlessly.”

Price has numerous live performances lined up through fall, including appearances at Newport Folk Festival, Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival, and dates with both Chris Stapleton and Nathaniel Rateliff. She released her last studio album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, in 2020.