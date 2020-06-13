See Margo Price Cover Bob Dylan, Talk New Album on ‘CBS This Morning’

Margo Price performed three songs, including a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Things Have Changed,” and discussed her upcoming new album as part of CBS This Morning’s “Saturday Sessions.”

The socially distanced Price and her bandmates, who appeared to perform from their respective front porches and living rooms, also played the unreleased b-side “Drifter” and “Letting Me Down” from her new album That’s How Rumors Get Started, due out July 10th; the LP was originally scheduled for release in May, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Price also discussed the new album’s COVID-19 delay, which was largely due to her husband Jeremy Ivey’s coronavirus fight. “He was in a worse state I’ve ever seen him in in my life,” Price said. “He got thin and frail and he was like sleeping 12 to 14 hours a day, and I was pretty terrified.”

Instead of dropping her new album, Price surprise-released her Perfectly Imperfect at the Ryman live LP to benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. Price and Ivey also took part in Rolling Stone‘s In My Room series.

“Take me back to the day I started trying to paint my masterpiece so I could warn myself of what was ahead,” Price said in a statement Friday, when she announced That’s How Rumors Get Started’s new release and shared the music video for “Letting Me Down.”

“Time has rearranged, it has slowed down, it has manipulated things like it always does…the words to some of these songs have changed meaning, they now carry heavier weight. I’ve seen the streets set ablaze, the sky set on fire. I’ve been manic, heartbroken for the world, heartbroken for the country, heartbroken from being heartbroken again and again.”

Price continued, “This album is a postcard of a landscape of a moment in time. It’s not political but maybe it will provide an escape or relief to someone who needs it. Sending love to everyone out there and hope I see you down the highway.”