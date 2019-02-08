Watch Margo Price Perform ‘A Little Pain’ on ‘Austin City Limits’

Margo Price plays up the funkier side of her sound in a live performance of “A Little Pain” for a special Austin City Limits episode highlighting the 2018 Americana Honors & Awards.

Taped in Nashville in September, the performance finds Price, in an eye-catching sequin dress, taking the song directly to the audience: for the climax, she walks into the aisle of the Ryman Auditorium, singing within inches of audience members. “A Little Pain” appears on Price’s second album, All American Made.

The Illinois native is nominated at Sunday’s Grammy Awards in the all-genre Best New Artist category. On Saturday, she’ll perform as part of an all-star tribute to MusiCares Person of the Year Dolly Parton in L.A., and is set to sing for John Prine tonight at the Troubadour.

Last week, Price was a headliner on the fourth annual Outlaw Country Cruise, during which she told SiriusXM DJ and singer-songwriter Elizabeth Cook that she’s working on a live album and DVD to document her sold-out run of concerts at the Ryman in 2018.

The Austin City Limits Americana Honors episode premieres February 9th on PBS and includes performances by Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, John Prine, Rosanne Cash, and Lukas Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff and Fantastic Negrito, who deliver a blistering take on Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son.”