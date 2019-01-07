Watch Margo Price Transform ‘All American Made’ on ‘Good Morning America’

Margo Price performed her song “All American Made” on GMA Day on Monday, injecting a bit of serious personal and political introspection into the typically lighthearted program.

“All American Made,” the title track of the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter’s second full-length album with Third Man Records, is a stark acoustic number in its original form, with Price’s musings on agricultural decline and Ronald Reagan occasionally interrupted by snippets of recorded dialog from television or radio. But on the GMA stage, Price’s full band is there to back her up and together they transform the song into something else entirely — a resplendent, jangling number that evokes the sweet urgency of the Byrds or perhaps even the streamlined rock of Tom Petty, whom she name-checks in one of the verses.

Back in November, Price released a video for “All American Made” that featured stories from eight different individuals in different cities and showed the various ways they were struggling to make their way through the world. Not long after, Price’s name turned up as a Grammy nominee in the all-genre Best New Artist category. Price recently wrapped a handful of headlining shows in December, with plans to perform at Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend in Chacalal, Mexico, on January 30th and the Tibet House U.S. Benefit in New York City on February 7th.