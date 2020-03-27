Margo Price Delays New Album, Shares John Lennon Cover

Margo Price has postponed the release of her third studio album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, originally due May 8th. The Nashville singer-songwriter wrote on Instagram that “More realistically, it’s going to be this summer.”

Along with the ongoing coronavirus shutdown, Price cited the closure of vinyl-pressing plants and said she’ll be releasing singles in the interim. “Life is postponed until further notice. I would love nothing more than for everyone to hear my next album in its entirety but it’s just not gonna be May 8th,” she wrote. “I want to be able to play this album live and tour with my band all over the world and I know that time will come.”

On Friday, Price and her husband and collaborative partner Jeremy Ivey released a cover of John Lennon’s single “Nobody Told Me,” a track off 1984’s Milk and Honey. The performance was filmed in their home’s loft, where just this week they recorded a set for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.

Price released “Stone Me,” the first single off That’s How Rumors Get Started, in January. Earlier this month, she shared the scorching rocker “Twinkle Twinkle” with an accompanying video. That’s How Rumors Get Started, produced with Sturgill Simpson, will be Price’s first album for the Loma Vista Recordings label after releasing a pair of LPs for Jack White’s Third Man Records.