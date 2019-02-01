Margo Price’s Interview With Elizabeth Cook: Five Things We Learned

With the Outlaw Country Cruise produced in part by SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country channel, the satellite radio giant stages a number of “SiriusXM Sessions at Sea” over the course of the voyage. On Thursday, American songwriter Elizabeth Cook — and host of Elizabeth Cook’s Apron Strings — sat with New Artist of the Year Grammy nominee Margo Price for a wide-ranging interview. Premiering Thursday, February 7th, on Outlaw Country, the conversation found the two women sharing their experiences in the male-dominated music industry, heaping praise on the work of Bobbie Gentry and dissecting the finer points of Price’s own strand of weed, “All American Made.” Here are five things we learned.

Early in Price’s career, she met with potential managers and record men who didn’t have her best interests at heart.

“I dealt with more than a handful of assholes,” she told Cook, recounting how some would gift her drugs and jewelry. “Nobody gives you ounces of weed and turquoise necklaces out of the goodness of their hearts — except Willie Nelson.”

Her husband is getting his chance in the spotlight.

Price’s bandmate and partner of 16 years Jeremy Ivey is going to release a solo project. Price served as producer of the LP, which features all original songs written by Ivey, and said they may have a label on deck to release. “He’s so underrated,” she said of her husband.

Price, who is five months pregnant, is having a girl.

The singer is due in May and said she had just barely made the medical cut-off date to board the ship. She also said that Loretta Lynn personally gave her a blessing to use “Lynn” as her child’s middle name.

She’s working on a live album.

Price released her second LP All American Made in 2017 and, while already working on Album Three, is also plotting a live release culled from her three sold-out shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium last May. She also filmed the gigs and has plans for a DVD.

Price once tried to write more mainstream country songs.

A wannabe manager courting Price praised the singer’s edgy material, but encouraged her to consider penning more “mainstream” songs. Hesitantly, she obliged. Quipped Price to Cook: “I hope to God they never surface.”