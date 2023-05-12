Margo Cilker Hunts for a ‘Lowland Trail’ in First Release From New Album

Margo Cilker is keeping an eye out for an easier patch of ground in “Lowland Trail,” the first offering from her new album Valley of Heart’s Delight. The follow-up to Cilker’s acclaimed 2021 album Pohorylle, the new project will be released Sept. 15.

“Lowland Trail” has a breezy feel with its acoustic strums and reverb-heavy electric guitar that seems like keeping hope alive in the face of trouble. “Got miles before me, miles behind/ looking for a lowland trail,” Cilker sings, acknowledging that there will always be difficulties up ahead. “Got hills to climb in my own sweet time.”

Valley of Heart’s Delight comes from the nickname for California’s Santa Clara Valley, where Cilker grew up — it’s more tech hub than agricultural center these days. The 11-track project was produced by Sera Cahoone and features musicians who’ve played with the Decemberists, Band of Horses, and Beirut, plus a cover of Ben Walden’s “Steelhead Trout.” As its title indicates, the album frequently deals with connections to family and nature.

“I wrote these songs surrounded by the wild landscapes of the Northwest, but I was leaning toward the place I’d come from,” Cilker said in a release. “I felt cut off from my family and the valley that held them. I spent hours thinking about my sense of belonging. I’d traveled through many places and then, when the travel stopped, I ruminated on where I had ended up.” Trending ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Is Toxic Behind the Scenes, Staffers Say ‘You Don’t Actually Have Any Facts’: Even Fox Isn't Buying GOP’s Claims About Biden's Foreign Business Dealings Dolly Parton Debuts New Rock Song 'World on Fire' at 2023 ACM Awards A 'Freaky Friday' Sequel in the Works With Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis

Cilker, who’s played shows with American Aquarium and Drive-By Truckers among others, will launch a headlining solo tour this fall. Dates begin Oct. 5 in Missoula, Montana, and tickets to all shows go on sale May 19.

Valley of Heart’s Delight track list: