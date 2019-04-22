See Maren Morris’ Surprise Coachella Performance of ‘The Middle’

Maren Morris made a surprise appearance during Coachella’s second weekend, turning up to sing “The Middle” as part of German DJ-producer Zedd’s set. The annual multi-artist festival wrapped its 2019 edition in Indio, California, on Sunday, April 21st.

In fan-shot video, Morris is at the front of the stage, encouraging an ocean of people to sing along to the song, a 2018 Number One dance hit she recorded in collaboration with Zedd and Grey. Looking like the pilot of futuristic aircraft as he stands inside a customized (and glowing) ring with all his gear, Zedd controls all the musical changes. In this case, Morris brings some additional motion to the stage, strutting from wing to wing while the crowd sings along to the chorus hook. Singer Alessia Cara also made a surprise appearance during Zedd’s set, singing their hit “Stay.”

“The Middle” earned Morris Grammy nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Duo/Group Performance, though it ultimately didn’t take any of those prizes home. In March, Morris returned with her second full-length album Girl, which included the uplifting title track and a stirring duet with her Highwomen bandmate Brandi Carlile on “Common.” She’s currently headlining her Girl: The World Tour, which makes its way to Pennsylvania for shows in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia this weekend.