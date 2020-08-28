Maren Morris Delivers a Golden, Barefoot Performance of ‘The Bones’ on ‘Corden’

Maren Morris performed her crossover hit single “The Bones” on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday night, cutting a striking image in a gold dress and bare feet.

Morris belted the song about perseverance and resilience outdoors, pacing a candlelit rug while her band played around her. Written by Morris with Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, “The Bones” appears on Morris’ latest album Girl and should be a likely nominee at this year’s Grammy Awards, thanks in part to its response from both country and pop audiences.

The Texas native chatted with host Corden prior to her performance, talking about life as a new mother during quarantine and her return to songwriting. “I’m back in the headspace where I can be more creative and not so mom-brained,” she said.

Morris also previewed her upcoming appearance on the ACM Awards. She’s set to perform from the Ryman Auditorium during the awards, slated for September 16th in Nashville. The songwriter is nominated for five awards at the ACMs, including Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Girl (on which she is a co-producer), a Group of the Year nod for her involvement in the Highwomen, and Music Event of the Year for her appearance on Miranda Lambert’s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.”