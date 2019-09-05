Maren Morris Talks ‘Traumatic’ ‘American Idol’ Audition, Sings ‘The Bones’ on ‘Seth’

Maren Morris appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday night to both perform and chat with the talk-show host. For the latter, Morris opened up about the audition process for singing-competition TV shows, including her experience at an American Idol cattle call at Cowboys Stadium in her native Dallas.

“I have this very traumatic vivid memory of auditioning for American Idol when I was 17,” she said. “You audition for a 20-year-old producer who probably has no music cred… You sing your heart out and my entire group got cut, like, ‘Sorry, you have to take the walk of shame.'”

Despite not making it past the audition, Morris now says she has the last laugh: “The poetic justice of that whole thing is now people audition with my songs on those shows, so I just get the check in the mail.”

The 29-year-old singer also took the stage to perform her new song “The Bones.” A track off her CMA Award-nominated album Girl, the song offers a look at the ups and downs of a relationship, before reminding us in the chorus that “the house don’t fall when the bones are good.”

Along with promoting Girl, Morris is gearing up for the release of the Highwomen’s self-titled debut album. Out Friday, The Highwomen features Morris, Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby.