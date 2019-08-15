Watch Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd Frolic in ‘The Bones’ Video

With the romantic new track “The Bones,” Maren Morris imagines the sturdy structure of a building as a metaphor for the makings of a solid relationship. But instead of being confined indoors surrounded by four walls and a roof, the song’s official video, directed by Alex Ferrari, captures Morris and her musician husband Ryan Hurd in intimate vacation footage, canoodling on a beach and taking in the scenery around them.

“When the bones are good, the rest don’t matter/Yeah, the paint could peel, the glass could shatter,” Morris sings in the tune, which she penned with Jimmy Robbins (Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert’s “We Were Us,” Thomas Rhett’s “It Goes Like This”) and Laura Veltz (Morris’s “I Could Use a Love Song” and “Rich,” among others). “The Bones” is the second single from Morris’ 2019 LP Girl, following the hit title track.

Morris’s Girl: The World Tour hits New York’s Radio City Music Hall and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, among other venues, next month. Later this fall she’ll join Miranda Lambert on the Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tour. She’s also been making the media rounds with all-star group the Highwomen, joining bandmates Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Amanda Shires in a just-released video with NBC Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon performing Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain.”