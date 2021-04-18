Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris Perform ‘Chasing After You’ at the ACM Awards

Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris shared the stage at the 2021 ACM Awards to give a sultry rendition of their first official duet, “Chasing After You.” Performing onstage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and surrounded by a field of pampas grass, the husband-and-wife country songwriters delivered the lyrics with all the intensity of a wedding vow.

#ACMawards nominee @MarenMorris and her hubby @RyanHurd have us falling in love all over again! 😍🎶 Watch @CBS or @paramountplus now to see the rest of the night's performances! pic.twitter.com/0FERInLCO5 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 19, 2021

The singers released the song in February and it became one of country radio’s most added new singles. Written by Brinley Addington and Jerry Flowers, “Chasing After You” depicts a relationship that’s constantly sparking, even when the two people are seemingly walking away from one another. “Somethin’ about you makes me think we could/make it after all,” Morris sings.

The pair welcomed their first child together in 2020 and have collaborated as songwriters on other occasions, including “All My Favorite People” from Morris’ album Girl. (The couple married in 2018.)

Morris entered the night as one of the ACM Awards’ top nominees, tying with Chris Stapleton with six total nods. Among those were Female Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for her crossover hit “The Bones.” Morris won the ACM for Song of the Year for “The Bones,” along with Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz.