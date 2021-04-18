 ACMs 2021: Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris Sing 'Chasing After You' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris Perform ‘Chasing After You’ at the ACM Awards

Husband-and-wife couple deliver a sultry version of their first official duet

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All
NASHVILLE - APRIL 18: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd performs for the 56TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS. Hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, the 56TH ACM AWARDS will be broadcast Sunday, April 18 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +. (Photo by Ryan Musick/CBS via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE - APRIL 18: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd performs for the 56TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS. Hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, the 56TH ACM AWARDS will be broadcast Sunday, April 18 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +. (Photo by Ryan Musick/CBS via Getty Images)

Ryan Musick/CBS via Getty Images

Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris shared the stage at the 2021 ACM Awards to give a sultry rendition of their first official duet, “Chasing After You.” Performing onstage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and surrounded by a field of pampas grass, the husband-and-wife country songwriters delivered the lyrics with all the intensity of a wedding vow.

The singers released the song in February and it became one of country radio’s most added new singles. Written by Brinley Addington and Jerry Flowers, “Chasing After You” depicts a relationship that’s constantly sparking, even when the two people are seemingly walking away from one another. “Somethin’ about you makes me think we could/make it after all,” Morris sings.

The pair welcomed their first child together in 2020 and have collaborated as songwriters on other occasions, including “All My Favorite People” from Morris’ album Girl. (The couple married in 2018.)

Morris entered the night as one of the ACM Awards’ top nominees, tying with Chris Stapleton with six total nods. Among those were Female Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for her crossover hit “The Bones.” Morris won the ACM for Song of the Year for “The Bones,” along with Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz.

In This Article: Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.