Maren Morris in ‘Playboy’: ‘Body Shamers Are Asking for It’

After delivering a rock-star performance at Bonnaroo this past weekend, Maren Morris appears in the latest issue of Playboy magazine. Yes, there are semi-nude photos and sexy poses, but it’s what the songwriter says in the accompanying interview that is most titillating. Here are five takeaways from the Q&A, including what is perhaps the most candid sex talk heard from a country music star in years, if not ever.

Morris doesn’t suffer online trolls or those who body shame.

Every time I’ve spoken up or clapped back at some troll, it has been very much me. I wouldn’t go back on any of it, because they deserved it. Body shamers? They’re asking for it. I would never regret calling them out.

It’s OK to make demands in your sex life.

I would say that if you’re in a relationship and that person isn’t going down on you on the regular, dump them. If it doesn’t happen enough early on, you know what you’re getting for the rest of it. A selfish lover is a no-go from the get-go.

She says she was basically an unknown to many before “The Middle.”

When I did “The Middle” with Zedd, most of the world had never heard of me. A lot of people have checked out my country music as a result. It has brought a lot of awareness, fans and listeners to country music, especially recently.

✨I didn’t come to play, BOY…// did one of my favorite interviews in @playboy this month. Photographed, styled, and interviewed by WOMEN for their Gender + Sexuality issue✨https://t.co/vmLt5hEIZu — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) June 18, 2019

She looked to Dolly Parton for inspiration when considering posing for Playboy.

I remember Dolly Parton’s amazing [October 1978] Playboy cover and reading about the drama surrounding this wholesome figure being part of a magazine that has showcased naked women for decades. It was such a faux pas in country music, and yet she ended up making one of the most iconic Playboy covers of all time … so many of the moves Dolly made in her career were about bucking the status quo, especially when it came to sexuality and gender norms within country music.

Morris’ husband, songwriter Ryan Hurd, is a feminist and was in favor of the photo shoot.

It’s awesome to be with somebody who is an equal and isn’t trying to make you feel like a skank because you’re proud of your body — someone who’s not watering down your ideologies for patriarchal and bullshit standards that women in country music have been locked into for the past several decades.