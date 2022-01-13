Maren Morris Embarks on a ‘Humble Quest’ With New Album

Maren Morris takes a journey to a better self on her upcoming third album Humble Quest, set for release on March 25. The announcement follows the release last week of the project’s first single, “Circles Around This Town.”

Humble Quest, as Morris explains in a letter accompanying the announcement, was born out of the uncertainty of the pandemic. “What do you write about when the show can’t go on?” she says. “I think every songwriter in the world had a few months of that question at the beginning of the pandemic.”

My third album, Humble Quest – out March 25. 🛣️ pic.twitter.com/ekiD3Qr1Zp — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 13, 2022

She also writes about her dislike of the word “humble” and how often it’s used incorrectly or weaponized against people with some confidence. However, she concedes that the world’s ongoing health crisis was indeed a humbling experience for her.

“Shooting my mouth off one time too many humbled me, the death of a beloved friend and producer humbled me, motherhood and marriage humbled me,” she says. “’Humble’ began to feel more like a grounded state of understanding oneself; not so much by being relatable to or understood by all.”

Produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Kelly Clarkson), Humble Quest features 11 tracks in total. Morris is also a featured vocalist on her husband Ryan Hurd’s hit single “Chasing After You,” which is currently nominated for a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Morris is also a nominee for her song “Better Than We Found It.”

Humble Quest track list: