Maren Morris Leads 2019 CMA Awards Nominations

The nominees for the 53rd annual CMA Awards were revealed Wednesday morning, with Maren Morris leading her peers this year with six total nods. The Texas native will vie for Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year, for 2019’s Girl. The album’s uplifting title track also landed Morris a pair of nominations for Single of the Year and Song of the Year.

Brothers Osborne, sharing a nod with Morris for “All My Favorite People” in the Musical Event of the Year category, scored four total nominations. Those include the Vocal Duo of the Year, a prize they’ve claimed multiple times in recent years, and a pair of nods for their participation in Dierks Bentley’s hit “Burning Man.” Bentley, meanwhile, is one of several artists to earn three nominations, a group that also includes Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, and Carrie Underwood.

In the Entertainer of the Year category, Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban all secured nominations. This marks Underwood’s second time and Church’s third time to be nominated for the show’s top prize.

In Musical Event of the Year, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ record-breaking single “Old Town Road” scored a nomination alongside Brooks & Dunn’s update of “Brand New Man” with Luke Combs. Also of note, fiddler Jenee Fleenor became the first woman in CMA Awards history to be nominated for Musician of the Year.

The 53rd annual CMA Awards air live Wednesday, November 13th, at 8:00 p.m./ET on ABC. Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, and Reba McEntire will host a show that is being billed as a celebration of “legendary women in country music.”

Here is the complete list of nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Album of the Year

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Girl, Maren Morris

Single of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“Girl,” Maren Morris

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay

Song of the Year

“Beautiful Crazy,” recorded by Luke Combs

“Girl,” recorded by Maren Morris

“God’s Country,” recorded by Blake Shelton

“Rainbow,” recorded by Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila,” recorded by Dan + Shay

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

New Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Music Video of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“Girl,” Maren Morris

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves

“Some of It,” Eric Church

Musical Event of the Year

“All My Favorite People,” Maren Morris feat. Brothers Osborne

“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“Dive Bar,” Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton

“Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

“What Happens in a Small Town,” Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Mac McAnally

Ilya Toshinsky

Derek Wells