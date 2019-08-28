Maren Morris Leads 2019 CMA Awards Nominations

The nominees for the 53rd annual CMA Awards were revealed Wednesday morning, with Maren Morris leading her peers this year with six total nods. The Texas native will vie for Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year, for 2019’s Girl. The album’s uplifting title track also landed Morris a pair of nominations for Single of the Year and Song of the Year.
Brothers Osborne, sharing a nod with Morris for “All My Favorite People” in the Musical Event of the Year category, scored four total nominations. Those include the Vocal Duo of the Year, a prize they’ve claimed multiple times in recent years, and a pair of nods for their participation in Dierks Bentley’s hit “Burning Man.” Bentley, meanwhile, is one of several artists to earn three nominations, a group that also includes Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, and Carrie Underwood.
In the Entertainer of the Year category, Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban all secured nominations. This marks Underwood’s second time and Church’s third time to be nominated for the show’s top prize.
In Musical Event of the Year, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ record-breaking single “Old Town Road” scored a nomination alongside Brooks & Dunn’s update of “Brand New Man” with Luke Combs. Also of note, fiddler Jenee Fleenor became the first woman in CMA Awards history to be nominated for Musician of the Year.
The 53rd annual CMA Awards air live Wednesday, November 13th, at 8:00 p.m./ET on ABC. Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, and Reba McEntire will host a show that is being billed as a celebration of “legendary women in country music.”
Here is the complete list of nominees:
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Album of the Year
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Girl, Maren Morris
Single of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Girl,” Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton
“Speechless,” Dan + Shay
Song of the Year
“Beautiful Crazy,” recorded by Luke Combs
“Girl,” recorded by Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” recorded by Blake Shelton
“Rainbow,” recorded by Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila,” recorded by Dan + Shay
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
New Artist of the Year
Cody Johnson
Ashley McBryde
Midland
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Music Video of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Girl,” Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves
“Some of It,” Eric Church
Musical Event of the Year
“All My Favorite People,” Maren Morris feat. Brothers Osborne
“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
“Dive Bar,” Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton
“Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
“What Happens in a Small Town,” Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Mac McAnally
Ilya Toshinsky
Derek Wells