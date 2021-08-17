 Maren Morris Hosts 'Kimmel': Watch Monologue, Willie Nelson Interview - Rolling Stone
Maren Morris Guest Hosts ‘Kimmel,’ Sings About Weed Laws, Interviews Willie Nelson

Country singer talks about getting her vaccine and celebrates pot across America, “from sea to THC”

Joseph Hudak

With Jimmy Kimmel off for the summer, Maren Morris guest-hosted his namesake Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, ably stepping into the late-night comedian’s shoes — and even bantering with the show’s de facto sidekick and parking-lot attendant Guillermo.

Morris delivered a monologue that touched on everything from her time in Los Angeles and her hit “The Bones” to giving birth to a son. “I don’t care how much you cry, I will not be breast-feeding any of you,” she joked. “Got it, Guillermo?”

The country singer also worked in a bit about the Covid-19 vaccines. “It’s important to get your vaccine,” Morris said, detailing her experiences with her first two shots…and more. “After the third shot, I was a little sore. After my fourth, I was really feeling it. And after shot 27, I got banned for life from Walgreens.”

 

The monologue ended with Morris performing a parody song about the states’ varying marijuana laws: “From the purple hazy mountains to sea to THC,” she sang. In a later interview with Willie Nelson, Morris talked to the legendary pot-smoker about his cannabis line and offered to collab on a strain called “Mare-I-wanna.”

Nelson said he’ll be back on tour in August and offered congratulations to Morris on her work with the band the Highwomen. “Glad you’re a Highwoman,” he said. “Stay with them; they’re a great group.”

Julie Bowen guest-hosts Tuesday night’s show, with Sean Hayes set for Wednesday and Thursday.

