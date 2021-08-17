Maren Morris Guest Hosts ‘Kimmel,’ Sings About Weed Laws, Interviews Willie Nelson

With Jimmy Kimmel off for the summer, Maren Morris guest-hosted his namesake Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, ably stepping into the late-night comedian’s shoes — and even bantering with the show’s de facto sidekick and parking-lot attendant Guillermo.

Morris delivered a monologue that touched on everything from her time in Los Angeles and her hit “The Bones” to giving birth to a son. “I don’t care how much you cry, I will not be breast-feeding any of you,” she joked. “Got it, Guillermo?”

The country singer also worked in a bit about the Covid-19 vaccines. “It’s important to get your vaccine,” Morris said, detailing her experiences with her first two shots…and more. “After the third shot, I was a little sore. After my fourth, I was really feeling it. And after shot 27, I got banned for life from Walgreens.”

The monologue ended with Morris performing a parody song about the states’ varying marijuana laws: “From the purple hazy mountains to sea to THC,” she sang. In a later interview with Willie Nelson, Morris talked to the legendary pot-smoker about his cannabis line and offered to collab on a strain called “Mare-I-wanna.”

Nelson said he’ll be back on tour in August and offered congratulations to Morris on her work with the band the Highwomen. “Glad you’re a Highwoman,” he said. “Stay with them; they’re a great group.”

Julie Bowen guest-hosts Tuesday night’s show, with Sean Hayes set for Wednesday and Thursday.